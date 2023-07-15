iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 576,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 227,547 shares.The stock last traded at $209.19 and had previously closed at $207.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,854,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

