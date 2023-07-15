Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.47 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.