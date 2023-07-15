Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

