Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.