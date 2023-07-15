Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

