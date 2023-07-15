Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

