Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

