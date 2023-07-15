Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 31,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $891.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

