Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

