Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

