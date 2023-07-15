Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

BAC stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

