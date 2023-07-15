Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

