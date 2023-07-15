Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

