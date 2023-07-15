Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,602 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,602 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 10.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 518,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

