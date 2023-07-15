Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

