Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

