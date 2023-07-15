Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of JRONY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $57.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
