Jet Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $298,238.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00843408 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $323,191.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

