JMP Securities Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $8.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $754.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.97.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -38.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

