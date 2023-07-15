John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in June

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.