JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after buying an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.