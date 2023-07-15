Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,329 ($17.10) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($16.81). 22,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 61,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,274 ($16.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,832 ($23.57) to GBX 1,491 ($19.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.92) to GBX 2,220 ($28.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,563.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.