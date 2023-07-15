JUST Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $218.05 million and $210.91 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

