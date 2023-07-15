Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Kardex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $219.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $236.04.
Kardex Company Profile
