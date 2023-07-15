Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $219.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $236.04.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

