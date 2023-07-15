Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 103.1% in June

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Karooooo by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of KARO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.25. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

