KeyCorp Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

AMD stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 504.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.