KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHM Polska Miedz stock remained flat at $27.85 during trading hours on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

