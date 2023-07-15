KickToken (KICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.57

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $9.57 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,237.39 or 1.00031421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,925,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,925,090 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,925,090.85235815. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00889911 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

