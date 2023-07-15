Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

KMB opened at $135.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

