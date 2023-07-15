Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after buying an additional 215,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

