Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
KMI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
