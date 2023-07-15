Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.