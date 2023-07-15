Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

ES opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

