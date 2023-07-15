Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

