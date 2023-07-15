KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,993.56 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $89,993.56 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,287.85 or 0.99974822 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00931116 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $94,544.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.