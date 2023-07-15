Komodo (KMD) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Komodo has a market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $391,629.46 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00103116 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045078 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00027545 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
