Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile
