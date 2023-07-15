KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the June 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 37,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. KVH Industries has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

