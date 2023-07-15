Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

