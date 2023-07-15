Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Update

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 512.4% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lavoro stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Lavoro has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Featured Stories

