Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -23.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

