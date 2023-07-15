LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
