LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

