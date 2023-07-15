Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 280.4% in June

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a growth of 280.4% from the June 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 135,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

