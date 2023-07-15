Lisk (LSK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.37 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Lisk has a market cap of $130.85 million and $27.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

