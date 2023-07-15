Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $195.59 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $195.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,386,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,308,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00272945 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $115.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.