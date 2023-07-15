Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LOWLF remained flat at C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,465. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

