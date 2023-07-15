Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Shares of LMGDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

