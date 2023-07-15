Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of LMGDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
