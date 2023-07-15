LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $80.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.