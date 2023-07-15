Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

