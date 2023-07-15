Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

MMP stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

