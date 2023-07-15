MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $78.58 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $78.58 million and approximately $36,545.01 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

